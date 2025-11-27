Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government abandons manifesto pledge with major U-turn on workers’ rights

  • Ministers have abandoned plans to grant workers day-one protection against unfair dismissal in the Employment Rights Bill.
  • The revised legislation will now require workers to have six months of service to claim unfair dismissal, a reduction from the current 24-month qualifying period.
  • This change was made to ensure the Bill passes through Parliament and reaches royal assent, following constructive discussions between trade unions and business representatives.
  • The Department for Business and Trade stated the amended package will benefit millions of working people and offer clarity to employers.
  • TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak urged peers to respect Labour’s mandate and ensure the Bill secures royal assent quickly to implement new rights for workers.

