Workers could be able to ignore after-hours calls by law
- A new bill has been introduced in India's parliament proposing a “right to disconnect” for workers, allowing them to ignore work communications outside official hours.
- Proposed by opposition MP Supriya Sule, the legislation aims to combat long working hours, burnout, and the culture of constant availability prevalent in India's workplaces.
- The bill would make it illegal for employers to demand responses outside designated work times or on holidays, prohibiting disciplinary action against staff who do not reply.
- It mandates that companies and employees agree on what constitutes an emergency, with organisations repeatedly violating the law facing potential fines.
- This initiative reflects a growing global trend, with countries like France, Spain, and Portugal having already implemented similar laws to protect worker well-being.