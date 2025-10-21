Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Worker wins landmark case meaning she can work from home for good

A finance worker in Australia has won the right to work from home
A finance worker in Australia has won the right to work from home (Getty Images)
  • An Australian retail bank employee, Karlene Chandler, has been granted the right to work from home full-time by the country's Fair Work Commission.
  • Chandler challenged her employer, Westpac, after the bank reversed its previous allowance for her to work remotely and mandated two days a week in the office.
  • The commission ruled in favour of Chandler, a part-time mortgage business employee of 23 years, who argued that travelling to a Westpac corporate office would take almost two hours from her home outside Sydney.
  • The ruling stated there was no reasonable ground for Westpac to refuse Chandler's remote working request, noting a manager's comment that “working from home is no substitution for childcare.”
  • Westpac is considering the commission's ruling, stating its return-to-office policies are designed to ensure team collaboration while providing flexibility, amidst a broader trend in Australia's financial sector to encourage staff back to the office.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in