One gender benefits more than the other while working from home

The Conversation Original report by Jan Kabatek, Ferdi Botha
  • A new Australian study, based on 20 years of data from over 16,000 workers, found that working from home significantly boosts women's mental health more than men's.
  • Women experienced the greatest mental health benefits from a hybrid model, working mainly from home but spending one to two days in the office each week.
  • For men, working from home showed no statistically reliable effect on mental health, though longer commutes were linked to poorer mental health for those already struggling.
  • The study suggests that the mental health benefits for women extend beyond saved commuting time, potentially due to reduced work stress and better work-life balance.
  • Employers are advised to offer flexible, hybrid working arrangements, particularly for employees with mental health challenges, and to avoid rigid return-to-office policies.
