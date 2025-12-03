Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the Women’s Institute has been forced to ban trans women from joining

The Women’s Institute has expressed ‘deep regret’ at the ban (stock image)
The Women’s Institute has expressed ‘deep regret’ at the ban (stock image) (Getty/iStock)
  • The Women's Institute (WI) will ban trans women from formal membership starting April 2026, overturning a 40-year-old policy.
  • The organisation said that it had "no other choice" following a UK Supreme Court ruling that defined "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act as referring to biological women and biological sex.
  • NFWI chief executive Melissa Green expressed "utmost regret and sadness" over the decision but affirmed the WI's "firm belief that transgender women are women".
  • The Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in April meant that trans women were no longer considered legally women, a decision experts warned could have wide-ranging ramifications.
  • This move by the WI follows a similar announcement from Girlguiding, which also recently banned trans girls from joining.
