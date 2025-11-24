Family were preparing woman’s coffin for her funeral – then they heard a knock
- A 65-year-old woman, believed to be deceased, began moving inside her coffin at a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, just before her cremation.
- Her brother had transported her 500 kilometres for the cremation after she had been bedridden for two years and appeared to stop breathing two days prior.
- Temple staff at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham heard a faint knocking from the coffin and, upon opening it, observed the woman subtly moving her arms and head, and opening her eyes.
- The brother had previously attempted to donate her organs at a Bangkok hospital, but was refused due to the lack of an official death certificate.
- Following the discovery, the woman was immediately sent to a nearby hospital, with the temple's abbot agreeing to cover her medical expenses.