Family were preparing woman’s coffin for her funeral – then they heard a knock

Emergency rescue teams transport the woman found to still be alive
Emergency rescue teams transport the woman found to still be alive (Wat Rat Prakhong Tham via AP)
  • A 65-year-old woman, believed to be deceased, began moving inside her coffin at a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, just before her cremation.
  • Her brother had transported her 500 kilometres for the cremation after she had been bedridden for two years and appeared to stop breathing two days prior.
  • Temple staff at Wat Rat Prakhong Tham heard a faint knocking from the coffin and, upon opening it, observed the woman subtly moving her arms and head, and opening her eyes.
  • The brother had previously attempted to donate her organs at a Bangkok hospital, but was refused due to the lack of an official death certificate.
  • Following the discovery, the woman was immediately sent to a nearby hospital, with the temple's abbot agreeing to cover her medical expenses.
