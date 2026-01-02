The Wolf Supermoon will be the last for 10 months. Here’s when to see it
- The first Supermoon of the year, also known as the Wolf Moon, is set to appear on 4 January.
- Supermoons occur when the Moon and Earth are closer than usual, making the Moon look 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter.
- This January Supermoon is the last in a series that began in October and will reach its fullest point around 10 am on Saturday morning. The next supermoon won’t arrive until November 2026.
- No special equipment is required to view the Supermoon, and watching from a busy location can enhance its perceived size against the horizon.
- The brightness of the full moon may make it more difficult to observe the Quadrantid meteor shower, which coincides with its arrival.