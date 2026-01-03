Two dead in ‘horrendous’ sea conditions off Yorkshire coast
- A major search and rescue operation was launched in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, after reports of several people in difficulty in the sea on Friday, January 2, 2026.
- HM Coastguard led the multi-agency response, which included the RNLI, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue.
- Two bodies have been recovered from the water, including a 67-year-old man, following the incident.
- Emergency services are continuing to search for one more person who entered the water.
- Conditions at sea were described as “horrendous” with three-metre waves, and the public was urged to avoid the area.