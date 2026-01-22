Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Empty shelves as shoppers race to stock up before ‘crippling’ winter storm

Freezing temperatures are expected all the way to Florida and lows in the North and Midwest will get about as cold as possible
  • Bread, batteries and other supplies have been flying off store shelves in the United States as 180 million people brace for a crippling winter storm.
  • Dubbed Winter Storm Fern, the storm is forecast to impact 33 states across nearly 2,000 miles. Americans have been warned of catastrophic damage, widespread power outages and bitterly cold weather.
  • Described as potentially the largest winter storm of the season, it will begin developing Friday and intensify over the weekend, followed by colder Arctic air next week.
  • The storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of heavy snow, sleet, and damaging ice from the Southern Plains through the Midwest and into the Northeast.
  • Forecasters warn of a foot of snow in some areas, and significant ice accumulations in southern states, potentially causing impassable roads, widespread power outages, and burst pipes due to prolonged sub-zero temperatures.
