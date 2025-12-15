Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of flights delayed amid winter weather chaos

US: Weekend snowstorm marks start of winter in New York City
  • Winter weather caused significant flight disruptions across major airports in the Northeast on Sunday.
  • Ground stops were implemented at New York's main airports, as well as Philadelphia International Airport.
  • Over 1,000 flights arriving at JFK were delayed, with average delays exceeding three hours.
  • Philadelphia International Airport experienced delays for over 700 flights due to the adverse weather conditions.
  • Newark Liberty International Airport also reported substantial ground delays, averaging 170 minutes for incoming flights.
