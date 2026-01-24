Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

10,000 flights canceled as winter storm wreaks havoc on US

Weather officials warned that even after the storm passes, it will take a while for ice to thaw
Weather officials warned that even after the storm passes, it will take a while for ice to thaw (Getty Images)
  • A severe winter storm has already caused widespread disruption across the United States, leading to the cancelation of nearly 10,000 flights.
  • More than 3,400 flights were canceled Saturday as of 10 a.m. ET, and nearly 6,200 flights were called off for Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
  • Over 140 million people, more than 40% of the US population, are under winter storm warnings from New Mexico to New England as the winter storm threatens to knock out power for days and halt travel.
  • Forecasts predict heavy snow and catastrophic ice from east Texas to North Carolina, alongside dangerously cold temperatures and minus 40-degree wind chills. Weather officials have warned that the damage could rival a major hurricane.
  • More than 95,000 power outages were reported in the US Saturday morning, with 36,000 in Texas, prompting governors in over a dozen states to declare emergencies.
