Police share snow safety tips while officer crashes into small child on sled

Cop takes out small child while doing some sledding
  • A police officer in Jenks, Oklahoma, was filmed colliding with a young child while sledding down a snowy hill.
  • The footage was released by the Jenks Police Department on Saturday, 24 January.
  • The incident followed Storm Fern, which brought significant snow and ice to Oklahoma on Friday, 23 January.
  • The police department shared the video as part of a post offering tips for staying warm and safe in the wintry conditions.
  • The department confirmed that neither the child nor the officer involved in the collision sustained any injuries.
