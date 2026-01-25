The truth about ‘exploding’ trees after winter storm warning
- A dangerous winter storm is pummeling the United States and is expected to impact over 200 million Americans, sparking travel and power outages across more than two dozen states.
- A popular social media meteorologist warned of 'exploding trees' in the Midwest and Northern Plains as temperatures are expected to plummet below zero.
- Other meteorologists and experts criticized the 'exploding trees' claim as hyperbolic, clarifying that trees do not explode but can develop 'frost cracks'.
- Frost cracks occur when extreme cold causes sap inside a tree to rapidly freeze and expand, and the outer bark to contract, leading to pressure build-up and a loud splitting sound.
- While the splitting can sound like a rifle shot, actual tree explosions are considered rare, with frost cracks typically requiring temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.