Another snowstorm expected to pummel the East Coast this weekend
- Another snowstorm is forecast to hit the East Coast this weekend, potentially strengthening into a 'bomb cyclone' and bringing at least three inches of snow to some areas.
- New York City is expected to see snow accumulation from late Saturday into early Sunday morning, with higher amounts predicted for areas east of the city, including parts of Long Island and New England.
- The storm is anticipated to rapidly intensify off the Carolina coast, leading to strong winds that could cause power outages and tree damage along the East Coast.
- Areas west of New York City, such as Philadelphia, are likely to experience less significant snowfall, offering a reprieve from last weekend's severe weather.
- This potential bomb cyclone follows a previous megastorm that dropped over a foot of snow across 20 states, caused widespread power outages, and resulted in at least 62 deaths across the US.