Experts warn appliances and pets may make you sick this winter
- As colder weather encourages people to spend more time indoors, dangerous bacteria, gases and irritants within homes pose significant health risks, particularly for the 80 million Americans who suffer from allergies.
- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can spread mold spores and allergens, while also drying out nasal passages, making individuals more susceptible to infections.
- Faulty fireplaces, furnaces and other heating appliances can produce invisible, odorless carbon monoxide, which can cause severe illness or death, necessitating the use of detectors.
- Microscopic dust mites, thriving in warm, humid environments like bedding, are a major indoor trigger for asthma and allergies due to their fecal material.
- Pet dander from furry or feathered animals is another common allergen, with no truly hypoallergenic breeds, and can cause respiratory issues, especially for those with asthma.