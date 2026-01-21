National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 21 January
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a jackpot of £5million – after a rollover from Saturday.
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers were 5, 24, 28, 46, 49 and 56. The bonus ball was 19.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 6, 7, 13, 20 and 21. The Thunderball was 4.