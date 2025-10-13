Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Microsoft to end security and feature updates for Windows 10 users

Windows 10 on the brink of extinction
  • Microsoft is ending support for its Windows 10 operating system from October 14, leaving millions of users vulnerable to cyberattacks and data theft.
  • Around 40 percent of all Windows users globally, including an estimated 5 million people in the UK, still run Windows 10, with many intending to continue using it after the deadline.
  • Without security updates, devices will be exposed to future vulnerabilities, potentially leading to incidents similar to the WannaCry attack, and will also experience degraded performance.
  • Security experts urge users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free if eligible, or enroll in Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, and to back up all data.
  • Users who do not upgrade or enroll in ESU are advised to be wary of suspicious phone calls, emails, and pop-ups from scammers exploiting the end-of-life status.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in