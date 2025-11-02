William, Kate and children move into Windsor’s Forest Lodge
- The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have moved into their new "forever home," Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.
- The relocation took place during their children's half-term, with the family aiming to be settled by Bonfire Night, marking a fresh start after Kate's recovery from cancer.
- Their new residence temporarily places them in closer proximity to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who is expected to vacate Royal Lodge for Sandringham in the New Year.
- William reportedly supported the King's decision regarding Andrew's relocation, following the stripping of his royal titles amid the Epstein scandal.
- An exclusion zone and additional fencing were established around Forest Lodge prior to their move, leading to some local frustration over permanent gate closures.