Prince William and Princess Kate issue first statement on Epstein scandal
- The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed deep concern over the ongoing revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew.
- Kensington Palace stated that their thoughts remain focused on the victims, ahead of Prince William's three-day diplomatic tour of Saudi Arabia.
- The statement was issued to clarify the royal couple's position, allowing Prince William to concentrate on his significant overseas visit.
- The scandal has been reignited by the recent release of millions of Epstein documents, leading to new allegations against Andrew and a police investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson.
- Andrew, who was stripped of his titles, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, while the Duke of Edinburgh previously highlighted the importance of remembering the victims.
