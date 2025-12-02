Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s who made Wikipedia’s list of most-read articles in 2025

Erika Kirk says she has never watched Charlie’s assassination video and never will
  • Charlie Kirk's Wikipedia page was the most-read in 2025 with over 45 million views, surging after his assassination on 10 September 2025.
  • The 'Deaths in 2025' page ranked second with 42.5 million views, and serial killer Ed Gein's page was third, boosted by a Netflix series.
  • Donald Trump's Wikipedia article secured fourth place with 25.1 million views, while New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's page received 20.1 million views.
  • Elon Musk's page climbed to sixth place with over 20 million views, attributed to his increased public profile and involvement with the now-dissolved Department of Government Efficiency.
  • Other notable entries in the top ten included various celebrity deaths such as Ozzy Osbourne and Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV, and several TV and film-related pages.
