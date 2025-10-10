The most common wi-fi problems UK households face
- Research commissioned by Airties indicates that nearly 80 per cent of Britons encounter broadband issues at least once a month, significantly affecting home workers.
- Approximately 1.2 million people reportedly experience daily disruptions, with common complaints including slow browsing speeds, device disconnections, and frozen video calls.
- These unreliable internet connections cause considerable frustration for the 15 million hybrid and remote workers across Britain, leading to lost productivity.
- Iain Duncan Smith urged broadband providers to enhance reliability, while Airties CEO Metin Taskin emphasised the challenge of ensuring stable in-home Wi-Fi connections.
- Although 71 per cent of respondents contacted their providers about connectivity problems, only 24 per cent switched, with Which? identifying Zen Internet, Plusnet, and Utility Warehouse as top for reliability.