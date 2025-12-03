Almost 1,000 employees to share £14.1 million windfall
- Almost 1,000 employees at Wickes are set to receive a collective £14.1 million windfall from an employee share save scheme.
- The company's shares have surged by 124 per cent since the scheme began in November 2022, more than doubling in value.
- Participants saved between £10 and £500 monthly, purchasing shares at a discounted rate of £1.04, which are now valued at £2.33.
- On average, employees who invested £7,164 will see their shareholding worth £16,049, with maximum savers potentially gaining a £22,327 profit.
- Wickes CEO David Wood expressed delight at colleagues benefiting from their commitment, while one employee plans to use his payout for home refurbishment and holidays.