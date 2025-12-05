Why experts are worried about a sudden fall in nurses moving to the UK
- The number of international nurses and midwives joining the UK register fell by almost 50% between April and September compared to the same period last year.
- Healthcare experts warn that this significant drop, alongside impending stricter immigration policies, will deepen existing workforce shortages in the health and care system.
- The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) reported that only 31.1% of new joiners were international during this period, a substantial decrease from the usual 50%.
- Organisations such as the Royal College of Nursing and The King's Fund are raising concerns about the impact on patient care and are calling for a comprehensive domestic recruitment plan.
- Despite a record overall number of professionals on the register, the growth rate has slowed, and there are growing concerns about racism affecting Black, Asian, or minority ethnic staff.