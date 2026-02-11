Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the FAA closed El Paso airport as airspace reopens after 8 hours

El Paso flights grind to a halt after FAA closes airspace for 10 days
  • The FAA says airspace above El Paso has reopened after it announced a 10-day closure that forced the nearby international airport to ground all flights.
  • The federal agency cited “special security reasons” in its reasoning for closing the airspace, and it issued a flight restriction over nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as well.
  • The closure was expected to cause significant disruption for the border city of El Paso, which has a population of nearly 700,000.
  • On Wednesday morning, the FAA announced a sudden reversal, writing, “The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal.”
  • A Trump administration official said the El Paso airspace closure was because of Mexican cartel drones and that the US military disabled them.
In full

