Fears for high street favourite as boss steps down

WH Smith chief executive Carl Cowling has stepped down after an investigation into an accounting blunder in its US division
WH Smith chief executive Carl Cowling has stepped down after an investigation into an accounting blunder in its US division (Alamy/PA)
  • Carl Cowling has resigned as chief executive of WH Smith following an investigation into an accounting error within its US division.
  • An independent review conducted by Deloitte uncovered "shortcomings" that led to an overstatement of profits in the American business by as much as £50 million.
  • WH Smith has issued a fresh profit warning, now anticipating US profits between £5 million and £15 million, and wider group profits between £100 million and £110 million.
  • Andrew Harrison, who heads the group’s UK division, has been appointed on an interim basis while a permanent successor is sought.
  • The Deloitte review identified issues with accounting treatment for supplier income, a target-driven culture, limited group oversight, and weaknesses in the US finance team and control procedures.
