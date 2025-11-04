Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House working to cut prices of Wegovy and Ozempic

  • President Donald Trump is reportedly nearing deals with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to offer discounted obesity drugs in exchange for Medicare coverage.
  • Novo Nordisk's Wegovy could be offered for as little as $149 per month via TrumpRx, with Medicare covering it for weight loss purposes.
  • Eli Lilly's Zepbound could be available for $299, also with Medicare coverage for weight loss, and the company could receive an FDA voucher for expedited review of a new weight-loss pill.
  • These negotiations are part of Trump's ongoing efforts to lower prescription drug prices for people in the United States.
  • Both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have confirmed they are engaged in constructive discussions with the administration to expand patient access and promote affordability.
