White House shares new footage of ‘captured’ Maduro walking DEA hallway
- A video released by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account appears to show Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody.
- The footage depicts Maduro handcuffed and escorted by agents inside the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York offices.
- He was reportedly captured in Caracas following a U.S. military operation.
- Maduro and his wife were flown to the U.S. and are expected to face charges, including narco-terrorism.
- In the brief clip, Maduro can be heard saying "good night" and "Happy New Year" as he is led through a corridor.