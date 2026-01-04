Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House shares new footage of ‘captured’ Maduro walking DEA hallway

'Captured' Maduro walks DEA hallway: Official White House account releases video
  • A video released by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account appears to show Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody.
  • The footage depicts Maduro handcuffed and escorted by agents inside the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York offices.
  • He was reportedly captured in Caracas following a U.S. military operation.
  • Maduro and his wife were flown to the U.S. and are expected to face charges, including narco-terrorism.
  • In the brief clip, Maduro can be heard saying "good night" and "Happy New Year" as he is led through a corridor.
In full

