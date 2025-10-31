White House tours return in December, featuring Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations
- White House public tours are scheduled to recommence in early December, showcasing the annual Christmas decorations.
- The tours were previously suspended in August to allow for the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom.
- This project necessitated the demolition of the historic East Wing, which previously housed various offices and a wartime bunker.
- The $300 million ballroom, championed by President Trump, is privately funded, though public opinion polls indicate significant opposition to the initiative.
- The First Lady Melania Trump reportedly voiced concerns regarding the demolition, while the White House defended the project as a privately funded, essential upgrade.