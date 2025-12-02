Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House accused of scapegoating admiral over ‘double-tap’ boat strike

Related: 'He's not a serious person' Mark Kelly slams Hegseth over Franklin AI drug boat memes
  • The Trump administration is reportedly attempting to blame a decorated Navy SEAL commander for a controversial second missile strike on a suspected drug-running boat in the Caribbean Sea.
  • The incident involved US forces killing all 11 passengers, including survivors of an initial attack, on a vessel President Donald Trump claimed was smuggling drugs for a Venezuelan street gang.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley’s order for the follow-up strike, asserting it was “well within his authority and the law” and aimed to eliminate a “narco terrorist” threat.
  • Pentagon officials expressed outrage over the White House’s statement, accusing them of scapegoating service members – concerns have been raised that the “double-tap” attack on shipwrecked people could constitute a war crime.
  • Congressional leaders, including Senator Roger Wicker, are investigating the September incident to ascertain the true facts, despite Hegseth’s public defence of Admiral Bradley.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in