White House launches parody MySpace page blaming Democrats over shutdown
- The White House launched a spoof MySpace page, dubbed “MySafeSpace,” on its official website, satirizing Democrats and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
- The page features a meme of Jeffries, links to unfavorable stories about Democrats, and a “friends” list including figures like Joe Biden, George Soros and a disrespectful allusion to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
- Its bio states Democrats “love DEI, transgender for everyone, and handing out taxpayer benefits,” while dismissing concerns for military pay or neighborhood safety.
- The spoof page was created amidst a government spending deadlock, which is nearing a record length, with the White House attempting to blame Democrats for the impasse.
- Despite these efforts, polling indicates that a majority of the public holds the GOP responsible for the shutdown, which Democrats argue is due to their refusal to support a bill without an extension of Covid-era healthcare subsidies.