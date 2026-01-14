White House trolls Greenland with concerning meme before meeting
- The White House's X account published a provocative cartoon targeting Greenland during high-level meetings with Danish and Greenlandic officials.
- The illustration depicted a choice for Greenland, showing one path towards the U.S. flag and another, more foreboding route, towards Russian and Chinese flags.
- This social media activity occurred as officials from Denmark and Greenland met with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, stated that the US's past interest in acquiring Greenland has been a 'very emotional' issue for its people and for Denmark.
- Rasmussen emphasised the significant emotional impact of such proposals on the populations of both Greenland and Denmark.