Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House trolls Greenland with concerning meme before meeting

Trump responds to Greenland PM rejecting US sovereignty: 'That's gonna be a big problem for him'
  • The White House's X account published a provocative cartoon targeting Greenland during high-level meetings with Danish and Greenlandic officials.
  • The illustration depicted a choice for Greenland, showing one path towards the U.S. flag and another, more foreboding route, towards Russian and Chinese flags.
  • This social media activity occurred as officials from Denmark and Greenland met with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
  • Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, stated that the US's past interest in acquiring Greenland has been a 'very emotional' issue for its people and for Denmark.
  • Rasmussen emphasised the significant emotional impact of such proposals on the populations of both Greenland and Denmark.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in