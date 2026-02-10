White House forced to delete second social media post within days
- A social media post from Vice President JD Vance's account, which referred to the 1915 Armenian massacres as a “genocide,” was deleted by the White House.
- An aide stated the message was posted in error by staff not part of the travelling delegation, as the term is sensitive for US ally Turkey.
- Vance visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan during the first-ever visit by a US vice president to Armenia.
- While the US Congress and Joe Biden have recognised the events as genocide, Turkey disputes the term, and Trump avoided using it.
- Vance's trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed to promote diplomatic agreements from the Trump administration and expand US influence in the region, including signing energy and security deals.
