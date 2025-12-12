Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump reveals when the White House ballroom will be finished

Trump shows an image of his planned ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on October 22, 2025
Trump shows an image of his planned ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on October 22, 2025 (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump says the controversial White House ballroom project could be completed in approximately 18 months.
  • He said Thursday, “You know, for 150 years, they’ve been trying to do a ballroom. They never got it up, but we got it off. In a very short period of time, like about a year and a half, you’re going to have the best ballroom anywhere in the country.”
  • The 90,000-square-foot, $300 million ballroom funded by private donors led to the demolition of the White House East Wing.
  • Critics have labelled the demolition a “disgrace” and raised concerns about potential “pay-to-play” schemes for political favors.
  • The original architect, James McCrery II, was recently replaced by Shalom Baranes due to reported struggles with deadlines and the president's desire to expand the ballroom's size.
