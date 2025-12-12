Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s White House ballroom project in jeopardy as lawsuit is filed

Besides the president, the lawsuit names as defendants the National Parks Service, the Department of the Interior, and the General Services Administration, along with leaders of those federal agencies (AP)
  • The National Trust for Historic Preservation has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and several federal agencies to halt his White House ballroom project.
  • The lawsuit alleges that Trump fast-tracked the project, which included razing the East Wing, in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.
  • Preservationists contend that Trump exceeded his constitutional authority by failing to consult lawmakers and proceeding without comprehensive design reviews, environmental assessments, and public input.
  • The Trust is seeking a court order to cease all work until the necessary reviews are completed, arguing these should have taken place before the East Wing's demolition and the commencement of construction.
  • Despite Trump's assertion of private funding, the Trust maintains that federal laws and procedures remain applicable, with project plans anticipated to be submitted to a federal planning commission by year-end.
