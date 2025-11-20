When will the Epstein files actually be released?
- Donald Trump signed a bill compelling the Justice Department to release all unclassified Jeffrey Epstein files within 30 days.
- The "Epstein Files Transparency Act" was passed by Congress after initial resistance from Trump and Republican House leadership.
- Trump, who previously called the Epstein issue a Democrat "hoax", made a U-turn to support the bill after initially opposing it.
- The legislation mandates the release of records related to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and associated individuals or entities - but grants Attorney General Pam Bondi powers to redact or withhold sensitive information.
- Concerns remain that the Justice Department, led by Pam Bondi, may delay or withhold the files, potentially citing an ongoing investigation into Epstein's associates.