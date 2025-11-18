When will Cloudflare be back up? Latest advice from web giant
- A technical problem at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure provider, caused widespread outages across numerous websites and online services.
- Prominent platforms affected included X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Letterboxd, bet365, OpenAI and the outage tracking website Down Detector.
- Users attempting to access these sites encountered error messages, often indicating an 'internal server error on Cloudflare’s network' or a blocked connection.
- Cloudflare acknowledged the issue, stating it was investigating a problem impacting multiple customers and causing widespread 500 errors, affecting its dashboard and API.
- The company said that the problem has now been resolved - a post at 2.42pm GMT on Tuesday said: “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.”