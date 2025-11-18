Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When will Cloudflare be back up? Latest advice from web giant

Cloudflare down: X, ChatGPT and popular sites not working amid technical problems
  • A technical problem at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure provider, caused widespread outages across numerous websites and online services.
  • Prominent platforms affected included X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Letterboxd, bet365, OpenAI and the outage tracking website Down Detector.
  • Users attempting to access these sites encountered error messages, often indicating an 'internal server error on Cloudflare’s network' or a blocked connection.
  • Cloudflare acknowledged the issue, stating it was investigating a problem impacting multiple customers and causing widespread 500 errors, affecting its dashboard and API.
  • The company said that the problem has now been resolved - a post at 2.42pm GMT on Tuesday said: “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.”
