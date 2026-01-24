How a fast-food cup could keep pipes from freezing this weekend
- Extreme winter weather is prompting Texans, particularly in Houston, to use a Whataburger cup hack to protect outdoor pipes from freezing.
- Harris County Precinct 4 deputies and experts from Texas A&M University - Central Texas endorse the styrofoam cup method as a legitimate last-resort solution.
- The hack involves preparing the cup by poking a hole, threading a rubber band, securing it and attaching it to the faucet, with an option to stack two cups for extra insulation.
- Styrofoam's insulating properties, due to tiny air bubbles, help keep freezing air out, preventing water expansion that can lead to burst pipes and water damage.
- This advice comes as over 30 U.S. states face severe winter storm warnings, with dangerously cold temperatures expected to impact more than 170 million Americans.