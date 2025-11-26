What time is the Budget today and what will Rachel Reeves say?
- Rachel Reeves is poised to deliver her Budget at 12.30pm today, with expectations of tax increases aimed at stabilising public finances and reducing future demands on taxpayers.
- The Chancellor has reportedly abandoned plans for a significant income tax hike but is expected to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds, utilising 'fiscal drag' to generate revenue.
- Proposed tax measures include cutting the annual cash ISA limit, introducing a 'mansion tax' on properties over £2m, and extending the sugar tax to pre-packaged milkshakes and lattes.
- The Budget is also anticipated to introduce a 3p per mile tax for electric vehicles, while retaining the 5p fuel duty cut and allocating funds for EV grants and charging points.
- Cost of living measures are expected to include freezing rail fares and NHS prescription costs, increasing minimum wage rates, and scrapping the two-child limit for child tax credit and universal credit.