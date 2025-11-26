Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Business backlash predicted over minimum wage and tax rises in budget

Rachel Reeves says Budget will deliver on Labour's promise of change
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is set to unveil a Budget aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis and balancing public finances by targeting wealthy individuals and businesses.
  • Key measures include an inflation-busting increase to the minimum wage, an uplift in the state pension, and a freeze on rail fares and prescriptions.
  • The Budget is also expected to commit £3.5bn to abolish the two-child child benefit cap and introduce new taxes such as an extended sugar tax, a tourism tax, and a mansion tax.
  • Businesses have strongly criticised the proposed measures, particularly the minimum wage hike, warning it will lead to job losses and hinder economic growth.
  • While trade unions have welcomed the minimum wage increase, the Conservatives have accused Ms Reeves of imposing higher taxes on working families.
