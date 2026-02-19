What is Misconduct in Public Office? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest explained
- Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on allegations of misconduct in public office (MiPO).
- Misconduct in public office is a common law offence, triable only on indictment, carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.
- The offence involves serious, wilful abuse or neglect of the powers and responsibilities of a public office, requiring a direct link between the misconduct and the abuse of those powers.
- The Court of Appeal has stipulated that MiPO should be strictly confined, and this guidance assists prosecutors in applying the Code for Crown Prosecutors in such cases.
- Key elements of the offence include a public officer wilfully neglecting their duty or misconducting themselves to a degree that abuses public trust, without reasonable excuse.
