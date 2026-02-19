Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is Misconduct in Public Office? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest explained

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken into custody amid Epstein allegations
  • Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on allegations of misconduct in public office (MiPO).
  • Misconduct in public office is a common law offence, triable only on indictment, carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.
  • The offence involves serious, wilful abuse or neglect of the powers and responsibilities of a public office, requiring a direct link between the misconduct and the abuse of those powers.
  • The Court of Appeal has stipulated that MiPO should be strictly confined, and this guidance assists prosecutors in applying the Code for Crown Prosecutors in such cases.
  • Key elements of the offence include a public officer wilfully neglecting their duty or misconducting themselves to a degree that abuses public trust, without reasonable excuse.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in