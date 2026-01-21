Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why sinkhole repairs can be complex and lengthy

  • Sinkholes fall into one of two categories: either by caves due to dissolved carbonate rock or by the erosion of sediment around leaking underground water or sewage pipes.
  • In Philadelphia, sinkholes are predominantly caused by leaks in the city's extensive and ageing pipe infrastructure, rather than by carbonate rock within the city limits.
  • Recent examples in Philadelphia, including incidents in West Oak Lane and on the Schuylkill River Trail, were directly linked to water main breaks and pipe leaks.
  • Repairing pipe-related sinkholes is a complex and lengthy process, involving stopping the leak, clearing debris, sourcing parts, and often assessing other vulnerable pipe sections.
  • While a complete overhaul of ageing infrastructure is impractical, residents are urged to report leaks and sagging ground to the Philadelphia Water Department to mitigate potential sinkhole development.
