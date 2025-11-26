Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How much is the current minimum wage and what is it rising to?

Rachel Reeves announces national minimum wage increase in video address
  • The Chancellor announced significant increases to the minimum wage, including an 8.5 per cent rise for 18-20 year olds from £10 per hour to £10.85 and a 4.1 per cent rise for those aged 21 and over from £12.21 to £12.71 per hour.
  • This move, set to benefit approximately 2.7 million workers, aims to properly reward low-income individuals and is expected to increase pay by £900 annually for those over 21.
  • Business leaders, including the Institute of Directors and the CBI, warned that the inflation-busting wage hike could lead to increased unemployment, particularly among young people, and hinder economic growth due to rising labour costs.
  • Trade unions, such as the TUC and Youth Employment UK, welcomed the pay rise, stating it would make a real difference to the lowest-paid workers.
  • The decision follows recommendations from the Low Pay Commission, which concluded that previous minimum wage increases have not had a significant negative impact on jobs.
