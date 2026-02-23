What is happening in Mexico? Violence after killing of cartel leader El Mencho
- US tourists are stranded in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Vallarta following a surge of violence.
- The unrest was triggered by the killing of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho', leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during a military operation on Sunday.
- Videos show cars ablaze in Puerto Vallarta, with tourists describing the situation as a 'war zone' and being confined to their hotels.
- Major airlines, including Air Canada and American Airlines, have suspended flights to the area, and the US State Department has advised its citizens to stay indoors.
- While Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated most activities are normal, schools in several states have cancelled classes as a precautionary measure.
