What is happening in Mexico? Violence after killing of cartel leader El Mencho

People flee Mexico airport during unrest after drug trafficking cartel leader killed
  • US tourists are stranded in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Vallarta following a surge of violence.
  • The unrest was triggered by the killing of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho', leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during a military operation on Sunday.
  • Videos show cars ablaze in Puerto Vallarta, with tourists describing the situation as a 'war zone' and being confined to their hotels.
  • Major airlines, including Air Canada and American Airlines, have suspended flights to the area, and the US State Department has advised its citizens to stay indoors.
  • While Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated most activities are normal, schools in several states have cancelled classes as a precautionary measure.
