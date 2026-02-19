Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is Depop? The Gen Z app eBay has bought in $1.2 billion deal

The acquisition aims to help eBay capture a larger share of the Gen Z market
The acquisition aims to help eBay capture a larger share of the Gen Z market (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Online seller eBay has agreed to acquire secondhand fashion marketplace Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.2 billion in cash.
  • The acquisition aims to help eBay capture a larger share of the Gen Z market, capitalising on the increasing popularity of used clothing.
  • Depop boasts 7 million active buyers, with nearly 90% of them under the age of 34, alongside over 3 million active sellers.
  • The deal, unanimously approved by both companies' boards, is expected to conclude in the second quarter, with Depop retaining its name and brand.
  • Following the announcement, eBay's shares rose over 7%, while Etsy's shares soared by almost 15% in after-hours trading.
