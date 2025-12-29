What are the different types of New Year Honours and who has received them?
- The New Year Honours recognised over 1,150 individuals across the UK for their outstanding contributions to community and country, encompassing a diverse range of fields from politics and arts to sports and diplomacy.
- The highest honours included Dame and Knights Grand Cross, with Dame Barbara Woodward, the UK's representative at the United Nations, being made DCMG, and the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry receiving a GCVO.
- The Order of the Bath acknowledged senior military officials and civil servants, honouring former Black Rod Sarah Clarke with a DCB, and Vice Admiral Michael Utley and Air Chief Marshall Harvey Smyth as KCBs.
- Thirteen damehoods were bestowed, including upon comedian and actor Meera Syal, ice skater Jayne Torvill, and Labour MP Anneliese Dodds, while 11 men, such as ice skater Christopher Dean, actor Idris Elba, and television writer Roy Clarke, were knighted as Knights Bachelor.
- Further recognitions included 93 CBEs for individuals like composer Max Richter and Lioness Leah Williamson, 224 OBEs for figures such as athlete Paula Radcliffe and television presenter Richard Osman, 489 MBEs for recipients including comedian Bill Bailey, and 317 British Empire Medals.