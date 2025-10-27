Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wetherspoons ordered to pay worker £25k after family discount investigation

Wetherspoons was told to pay more than £25,000
Wetherspoons was told to pay more than £25,000 (Getty/iStock)
  • JD Wetherspoon employee Brandon Halstead was awarded over £25,000 after being investigated for misusing his staff discount.
  • Mr Halstead, a kitchen associate at The Albany Place in Trowbridge, used his discount for a meal with seven family members, saving £19.17 - unaware the policy applied to parties of four or less.
  • He faced a gross misconduct hearing, accused of dishonesty and abusing his discount, which caused him significant stress and anxiety.
  • Mr Halstead, who is autistic, required his mother to attend formal meetings and access his work rota, which was also flagged as a data security breach.
  • An employment tribunal found Wetherspoon failed to make reasonable adjustments for his disability during the investigation, leading to the compensation award.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in