Truck driver rescued after dangling high in the air from icy West Virginia bridge
- A truck driver was rescued after his cab was left dangling precariously over an icy bridge in West Virginia.
- The incident occurred early on Tuesday, 2 December, following a crash.
- The driver remained uninjured despite the dangerous situation, which lasted for several hours.
- Rescue crews successfully extracted the driver from the cab using a ladder truck.
- The crash happened amidst the first major winter storm of the season, which brought snow and ice to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, causing hazardous road conditions and widespread disruption.