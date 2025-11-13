Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This could be America’s least popular city. Here’s why

The Iowa state Capitol in Des Moines
The Iowa state Capitol in Des Moines (AP)
  • An analysis by moveBuddha identified West Des Moines, Iowa, as the city with the highest rate of residents searching to move out compared to those looking to move in.
  • For every 18 people searching to move into West Des Moines, 100 were searching to leave, primarily due to affordability concerns and a preference for newer housing stock.
  • Despite the high interest in leaving, West Des Moines' overall population has continued to grow largely unabated since 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
  • Other cities experiencing significant outflow interest include San Marcos, California, and Yonkers, New York, with many being pricier satellite communities near larger metropolitan areas.
  • The findings align with broader moving trends, indicating a shift away from once-desirable suburbs and higher-cost states such as California and New York.
