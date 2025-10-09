Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Connection between two West Coast faults could trigger double the devastation

  • International researchers have discovered a potential connection between the San Andreas fault and the Cascadia subduction zone, suggesting they could rupture simultaneously.
  • This combined seismic event would be doubly devastating, impacting millions across California, Oregon, Washington state, and Western Canada, including major cities like San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver.
  • Historical evidence from 1700 indicates a magnitude 9.0 Cascadia earthquake was closely followed by a magnitude 7.9 San Andreas earthquake, suggesting a precedent for near-simultaneous ruptures.
  • The connection was identified by comparing sediment cores from both fault systems, a discovery made possible by a navigational error during research in 1999.
  • Experts, including marine geologist Chris Goldfinger, warn that the West Coast's current level of preparedness for such a catastrophic event is 'poor'.
