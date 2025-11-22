Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Netanyahu meets top officials over rise in Israeli settler violence in the West Bank

Israel PalestinianSmoke rises from scorched cars in a scrapyard that was set ablaze the night before by who local residents alleged were Israeli settlers in the town of Huwara near the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)s
Israel PalestinianSmoke rises from scorched cars in a scrapyard that was set ablaze the night before by who local residents alleged were Israeli settlers in the town of Huwara near the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)s (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials to discuss the rising Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that two Palestinian youths, aged 18 and 16, were killed by Israeli gunfire , with the circumstances currently unclear.
  • Fresh allegations surfaced of Israeli settlers throwing rocks at Palestinian vehicles in Huwara, followed by a large fire at a scrapyard, which the military reported was set by Israelis.
  • UN figures reveal 2,920 Israeli settler attacks occurred between January and October this year, despite Netanyahu describing perpetrators as 'a handful of extremists'.
  • Singapore imposed targeted financial sanctions and entry bans on four Israeli individuals for their involvement in extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
