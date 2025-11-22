Netanyahu meets top officials over rise in Israeli settler violence in the West Bank
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials to discuss the rising Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.
- The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that two Palestinian youths, aged 18 and 16, were killed by Israeli gunfire , with the circumstances currently unclear.
- Fresh allegations surfaced of Israeli settlers throwing rocks at Palestinian vehicles in Huwara, followed by a large fire at a scrapyard, which the military reported was set by Israelis.
- UN figures reveal 2,920 Israeli settler attacks occurred between January and October this year, despite Netanyahu describing perpetrators as 'a handful of extremists'.
- Singapore imposed targeted financial sanctions and entry bans on four Israeli individuals for their involvement in extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.